Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys 488 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 1,041,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,066. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

