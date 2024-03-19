Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $283.39. 1,467,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.80. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

