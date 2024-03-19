Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 149,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,407. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

