Shira Ridge Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 247,026 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 420,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

