Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 2,789 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,736. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

