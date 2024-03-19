Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 497 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after buying an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,165,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JIRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 29,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,885. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.