Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 49,768 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,768 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,012. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

