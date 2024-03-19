Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.0 %

SCVL stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

