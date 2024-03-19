Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

