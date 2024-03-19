Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Drops By 6.9%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,602,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,796,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Get Amplifon alerts:

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.