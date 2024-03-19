Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 10.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

