Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Rises By 5.7%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

