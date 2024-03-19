Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Rises By 5.7%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.
ASMPT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.