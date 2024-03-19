Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 6.4%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,416.5 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

