Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Drops By 6.4%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,416.5 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.
About Avolta
