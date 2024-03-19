Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Declines By 6.2%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $21.68.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $171,754. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.