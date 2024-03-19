Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declines By 9.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $704.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 88.13%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

