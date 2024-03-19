Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 9.7%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Up 0.0 %

BIIB stock opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

