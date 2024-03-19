Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Drops By 5.8%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biotricity Price Performance

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Biotricity will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTCY

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.