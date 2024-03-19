Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Decreases By 8.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of BDIMF remained flat at $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.