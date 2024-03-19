Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rises By 10.1%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCOV

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.