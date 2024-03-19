Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rises By 10.1%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
BCOV stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.76.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
