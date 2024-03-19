Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 8.6%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Bruush Oral Care has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

