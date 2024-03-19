Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Grows By 5.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,563,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.02. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

