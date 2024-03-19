Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 11.0%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

