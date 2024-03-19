Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 11.0%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.