Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rises By 11.0%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -254.55%.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
