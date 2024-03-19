Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declines By 9.6%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.18. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

