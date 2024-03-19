Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Drops By 5.8%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 995,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Insider Activity

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,718,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,438 shares of company stock worth $3,602,477. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

