Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Declines By 6.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 1,165,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,038. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CommScope by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

