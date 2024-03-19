Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Decreases By 7.0%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corsair Gaming

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 65.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

CRSR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.