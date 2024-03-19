Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rises By 9.6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 268,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,162. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

