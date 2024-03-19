Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Rises By 9.9%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 197.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

