Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Declines By 9.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.8 %

DV opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

