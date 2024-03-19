Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expands By 6.6%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 994,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DURECT Trading Down 8.7 %

DRRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 102,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

