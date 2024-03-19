Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Drops By 6.5%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.8 %

EPC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

