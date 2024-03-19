Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Increases By 11.1%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30.
ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
