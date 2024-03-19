Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Increases By 10.0%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 6,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.09. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Envela by 1,077.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.