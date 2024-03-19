Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 9.7%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,068,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.8 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. FIBRA Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
