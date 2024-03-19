Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 9.7%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,068,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.8 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. FIBRA Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

