Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 9.3%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
FIF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 16,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
