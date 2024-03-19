Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Expands By 11.9%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.