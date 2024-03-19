Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 9.7%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on GPMT. UBS Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GPMT opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
