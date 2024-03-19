Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 9.7%

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMTGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. UBS Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,776 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.