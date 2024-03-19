Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rises By 9.8%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 142.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,597. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

