Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Drops By 6.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 13,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,097. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

