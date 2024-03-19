Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Declines By 5.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

