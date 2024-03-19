Short Interest in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Expands By 9.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 47,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 39.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IBRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,792. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

