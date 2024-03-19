Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expands By 5.8%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 422,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspired Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment stock remained flat at $9.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,803. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.