Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 10.2%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 953,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $247.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

