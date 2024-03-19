Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Increases By 9.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 42,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,767. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
