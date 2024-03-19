Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Increases By 9.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 42,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,767. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.