Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Rises By 10.2%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

AZEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

