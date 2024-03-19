Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expands By 10.3%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,931,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 779,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $5,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.