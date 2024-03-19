Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.