Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

