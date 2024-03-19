Sime Armoyan Purchases 21,200 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WRG remained flat at C$2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,999. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRG

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.