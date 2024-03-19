SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.62

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 73090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.