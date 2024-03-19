SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.62

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 73090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

